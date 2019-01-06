Looking good, Christian Bale!

The 44-year-old actor was oh-so-dapper as he walked the red carpet at the 2019 Golden Globes at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday. Bale, who is nominated for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy for his performance as Dick Cheney in Vice, couldn't have looked more different from his transformation for the role.

Bale was the picture of class as he posed with his wife, Sibi Blazic, on the awards show's red carpet. The father of two looked great in an all-black suit, which Blazic perfectly matched in her gorgeous, but understated, gown.

It took four hours each day of filming Vice for Bale to get properly fitted in his prosthetics and makeup to become Cheney, and in the end, he was nearly unrecognizable.

“It was a long process, it's not like bang we just got it,” he told ET at the film's premiere last month. “But there was a wonderful team, Greg Cannom and Chris Gallaher, the incredible makeup artists… the whole team, you know, everyone did an impeccable job and that's how the transformation works so well.”

"We had time, we worked at it, [if] it wasn't right we corrected it, we got mad at each other," he continued, adding that he gained 40 pounds to transform into the former vice president. "You know, it was a lot of fun getting there."

The 76th annual Golden Globes air live at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC.

