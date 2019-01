The 2019 Golden Globes will certainly be star-studded!

After much anticipation, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the celebrities who will be presenting at the annual awards show in Beverly Hills, California, this weekend.

Previous Golden Globe winners Halle Berry, Sterling K. Brown, Idris Elba, Jamie Lee Curtis and Jessica Chastain will all be taking the stage, along with Chadwick Boseman, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Ben Stiller.

HFPA President Meher Tatna also told ET that Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper from A Star Is Born will present. As for whether the two will also take the stage to perform? "I will keep my fingers crossed," Tatna teased.

See who else will be presenting below:

Emma Stone

Kristen Bell

Emily Blunt

Olivia Colman

Taron Egerton

Richard Gere

Danai Gurira

Nicole Kidman

Lucy Liu

Antonio Banderas

Julianne Moore

Maya Rudolph

Megan Mullally

Chris Pine

Amy Poehler

Rachel Weisz

Steve Carell

Gina Rodriguez

Kaley Cuoco

Dick Van Dyke

Harrison Ford

Johnny Galecki

Justin Hartley

Taraji P. Henson

Felicity Huffman

Allison Janney

Michael B. Jordan

William H. Macy

Chrissy Metz

Mike Myers

Lupita Nyong'o

Gary Oldman

Jim Parsons

Sam Rockwell

Saoirse Ronan

Octavia Spencer

Lena Waithe

Additionally, Idris Elba's 16-year-old daughter, Isan Elba, will serve as this year's Golden Globe ambassador, escorting winners offstage after each is presented with their award.

The Golden Globes air live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC. Ahead of the show, check out ET's Globes cheat sheet here for everything you need to know about the ceremony.

