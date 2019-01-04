2019 Golden Globes Presenters: Kristen Bell, Nicole Kidman and More
The 2019 Golden Globes will certainly be star-studded!
After much anticipation, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the celebrities who will be presenting at the annual awards show in Beverly Hills, California, this weekend.
Previous Golden Globe winners Halle Berry, Sterling K. Brown, Idris Elba, Jamie Lee Curtis and Jessica Chastain will all be taking the stage, along with Chadwick Boseman, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Ben Stiller.
HFPA President Meher Tatna also told ET that Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper from A Star Is Born will present. As for whether the two will also take the stage to perform? "I will keep my fingers crossed," Tatna teased.
See who else will be presenting below:
Emma Stone
Kristen Bell
Emily Blunt
Olivia Colman
Taron Egerton
Richard Gere
Danai Gurira
Nicole Kidman
Lucy Liu
Antonio Banderas
Julianne Moore
Maya Rudolph
Megan Mullally
Chris Pine
Amy Poehler
Rachel Weisz
Steve Carell
Gina Rodriguez
Kaley Cuoco
Dick Van Dyke
Harrison Ford
Johnny Galecki
Justin Hartley
Taraji P. Henson
Felicity Huffman
Allison Janney
Michael B. Jordan
William H. Macy
Chrissy Metz
Mike Myers
Lupita Nyong'o
Gary Oldman
Jim Parsons
Sam Rockwell
Saoirse Ronan
Octavia Spencer
Lena Waithe
Additionally, Idris Elba's 16-year-old daughter, Isan Elba, will serve as this year's Golden Globe ambassador, escorting winners offstage after each is presented with their award.
The Golden Globes air live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC. Ahead of the show, check out ET's Globes cheat sheet here for everything you need to know about the ceremony.
