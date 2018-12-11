For years to come the Carol Burnett Award will have as much gravitas as the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the annual Golden Globes.

After the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced last week that it was starting a new category to honor those who had reached a level of lifetime achievement in the medium of TV, it has now been announced just who that first recipient will be.

TV veteran Carol Burnett, 85, will be the inaugural honoree and the award will be named after her. The news was announced on Tuesday’s Today show before a press released was sent out by the HFPA.

In the statement, the HFPA says that the Carol Burnett Award will be “honoring the highest level of achievement in the medium” of television.

We have an exciting, exclusive announcement — Carol Burnett will be the first recipient of a new, television special achievement award at the upcoming #GoldenGlobes (and the award is named after her)! pic.twitter.com/U5lVKjZi15 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 11, 2018

Burnett has won five Golden Globes and is the most decorated star in the television category. She’s had a lengthy career in the business and is perhaps best known for her variety show, The Carol Burnett Show, which ran from 1967 to 1978.

ET spoke with Burnett this past August about how she wants to be remembered. "She made me smile. She made me laugh when I was down," Burnett said of her legacy.

The 76th annual Golden Globe Awards will air Jan. 6 on NBC. In the meantime, here's more of ET's exclusive interview with Burnett:

RELATED CONTENT:

2019 Golden Globes Announces New 'Prestigious' TV Award

Golden Globe Nominations 2019: See the Complete List

Golden Globes 2019: 'Black Panther' Becomes First Superhero Movie to Land a Best Drama Nomination

Related Gallery