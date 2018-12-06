Black Panther just made history!

On Thursday, the 2019 Golden Globe nominations were announced and the billion-dollar-grossing Marvel film was among them, nabbing three nominations including Best Motion Picture - Drama. This is a first for any superhero film, establishing the blockbuster as a serious contender in this year’s hyper-competitive awards season.



The only other past Globe nominations featuring a superhero film include Deadpool, which was nominated in the Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy category two years ago and Heath Ledger’s posthumous win for The Dark Knight in 2009. He went on to win an Oscar for his portrayal of the Joker as well.



Black Panther was also nominated for Best Original Score for Ludwig Goransson and Best Original Song for Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s “All the Stars.”



The drama nomination makes a Best Picture Academy Award nomination appear all the more likely for the film. However, the two awards shows have diverged in the past.

Also, the film's cast, including Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o, as well as director Ryan Coogler, were all passed over for nominations.

Danai Gurira, who plays the fearsome Okoye in the film, spoke with ET this week at The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment event, where she shared her thoughts on how the movie became a global phenomenon.



"We have been through an amazing and astounding year that we could never have dreamt of or imagined," she said. "The way the movie has been embraced, the way people have responded to it. That is the sort of art that I have always wanted to be a part of."



"[I have always wanted to] tell stories that I believe have always been able to be told, even as a playwright, which is you can put the African front and center, you can put the black person front and center," she added. "You can create excellent stories about people who are not of the 'mainstream' and you will find that the mainstream is actually many things."



