Danai Gurira is weighing in on the next installment of the Avengers franchise.

ET's Nischelle Turner spoke with the 40-year-old actress at The Hollywood Reporter Women in Entertainment at Milk Studios in Los Angeles on Wednesday, where she weighed in on Avengers 4 and where the Black Panthersequel stands.

"I think it's early days," Gurira, who portrays Okoye in the film, expressed about where the film will start, adding that the team entrusts "our visionary" Ryan Coogler, who directed and co-wrote the first film with the role of continuing the story. "He's a very stunning collaborator as well, but he's in his process until he is willing to open that up and that is what makes him such an amazing leader."

Not spilling any details on whether she has been on the set of the still untitled fourth Avengers flick, Gurira joked that "there is absolutely nothing of what you've asked that I can answer."

When asked about the fan-favorite character Shuri, played by Letitia Wright, going on to become Black Panther as she does in the comic books, all Gurira had to say was, "We'll see how that goes. Leave it to [Coogler]. He knows what he's doing. I've very sure of that."

That same night, Gurira alongside her Black Panther co-stars Lupita Nyong'o and Chadwick Boseman took the podium to speak onstage during the event.

"We have been through an amazing and astounding year that we could never have dreamt of or imagined," the actress reflected to ET about the superhero flick's success. "The way the movie has been embraced, the way people have responded to it. That is the sort of art that I have always wanted to be a part of."

"[I have always wanted to] tell stories that I believe have always been able to be told, even as a playwright, which is you can put the African front and center, you can put the black person front and center," she continued. "You can create excellent stories about people who are not of the 'mainstream' and you will find that the mainstream is actually many things."

