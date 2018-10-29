'Black Panther' to Receive 2018 Hollywood Film Award

With awards season fast approaching, Black Panther has already nabbed a coveted award!

On Tuesday, it was announced that the acclaimed Marvel tentpole will receive the Hollywood Film Award for 2018. Additionally, Pixar Animation Studios’ Incredibles 2 will receive the Hollywood Animation Award.

“Black Panther became a cultural phenomenon that has broken boundaries and created a movement, gracing the cover of Time magazine,” the HFA wrote in a statement. “Black Panther had the highest grossing non-sequel opening weekend of all time, showing that diversity and representation in front and behind the camera can equal global box-office success.”

The film, which stars Chadwick Boseman as the titular superhero, centers on the fictional African country of Wakanda, which secretly maintains great wealth and technological innovation, thanks to the mineral vibranium. Boseman is the country’s king, facing internal and external adversaries, which include Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan), a U.S. soldier looking to claim the throne for himself.

It also stars Lupita Nyong’o, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, Danai Gurira, Andy Serkis and Martin Freeman.

News of film receiving this award comes just weeks after it was announced that the film’s director, Ryan Coogler, will be returning to helm the hotly-anticipated followup.

Recently Disney launched their 2018 For Your Consideration site, confirming that they intend to make a big push for Black Panther in the Academy Awards, prioritizing it in 16 categories including Best Picture.

Black Panther will be given its prize at the awards show, which will be held at the Beverly Hilton on Nov. 4.

