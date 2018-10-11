Ryan Coogler to Write and Direct ‘Black Panther' Sequel

Black Panther is getting a sequel!

Ryan Coogler will be returning to write and direct the upcomingBlack Panther follow-up, according to multiple reports.

Chadwick Boseman is expected to reprise his titular role in the film, alongside others in the ensemble cast. A release date for the movie -- as well as plot details -- have yet to be revealed. Black Panther was both a commercial and critical success, earning $700 million at the domestic box office, and more than $1.3 billion worldwide.

ET spoke with Coogler just after the movie's February premiere, as he opened up about his thoughts on helming the sequel.

"Man, I'm just here to talk about Black Panther. That's all I can talk about. That's all I can think about!" Coogler playfully objected. "We gotta sell the movie and get it out there! That's where my head is. I'm at the last stage of delivering the baby, you know what I'm saying?"

Forest Whitaker, however, already had some ideas on how his character, Zuri, could return after the tragic fate he suffered at the ritual combat ceremony between T'Challa (Boseman) and Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan).

"I guess I would be like an Obi-Wan Kenobi, you know, who comes back, he talks from the ancestral plane to give advice to T'Challa," he told ET in March. "Chadwick's amazing in the film. Ryan Coogler's done such an amazing job, so proud to be in it."

ET has reached out to Walt Disney Studios for comment.

