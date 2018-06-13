Samuel L. Jackson Reveals Marvel Told Him 'Nick Fury and Black Panther Will Meet' (Exclusive)

Samuel L. Jackson's trusty, eyepatched S.H.I.E.L.D. agent, Nick Fury, has appeared in some capacity in eight Marvel Studios movies so far -- well, technically nine, and soon to be 10, with the upcoming Captain Marvel -- but there is one exclusion he's still smarting over: Black Panther.

"I can't answer that! I'm wondering," he exclaimed to ET's Kevin Frazier on why Fury didn't make the cut. "He should've been there. He should have been somewhere -- maybe in that casino in Korea when all of that stuff jumped off."

During the scene in question, King T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) do encounter a few familiar faces from Marvel's cinematic universe: Andy Serkis' Ulysses Klaue and Martin Freeman's Everett K. Ross. Jackson thinks it should have been Fury, or Fury should've at least been there, too.

"Just so you could say, 'Oh, Nick Fury is out in the world looking for whatever the evil in the world is,'" he explained. "He's just there and is kind of like, 'Oh, yeah, that's that Black Panther dude.' 'Cause there's no way in the world he doesn't know where Wakanda is or what vibranium is or any of that, because he's Nick Fury." Jackson made that suggestion to Marvel brass and, he says, "It was just like, 'Ehh, nah. We're good. Nick Fury and Black Panther will meet somewhere. But not there.'"

When Black Panther hit theaters this year, introducing audiences to the secretive African nation, along with Okoye, Shuri and Erik Killmonger, it not only earned rave reviews but broke box office records and became a cultural movement. Despite the events of Avengers: Infinity War -- and who disappeared in the snappening -- Jackson is confident he'll get his moment with the King of Wakanda eventually. "Of course," he says.

He's in good with Disney, after all, starring in Captain Marvel and, before that, reprising his role as Frozone in Pixar's Incredibles 2. Infinity War found a way to tip its hat to Jackson's signature use of the F-word, but it would be a bit more complicated in this family-friendly animated adventure. Not that Jackson doesn't know the perfect time for it.

"The first time we see Jack-Jack do something that's totally amazing is a perfect 'Motherf*cker…'," he jokes of the movie's infant hero and his many, many powers, including shooting lasers, teleporting and erupting into flames. "That's like, 'Wow!' That sh*t's a mother*cker, meaning it's awesome."

