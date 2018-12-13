It took a lot of time and hard work to turn Christian Bale into Vice President Dick Cheney.

ET caught up with the acclaimed actor at the premiere of his new comedy-drama, Vice, where he chatted about the meticulous transformation that he underwent to play the infamous politician during George W. Bush’s tenure in the White House.

“Well, it was, it was a long process, it's not like bang we just got it,” he explained. “But there was a wonderful team, Greg Cannom and Chris Gallaher, the incredible makeup artists… the whole team, you know, everyone did an impeccable job and that's how the transformation works so well.”

The 44-year-old Oscar winner added that it took “four hours every single day” to get his prosthetics and makeup just right. “We had time, we worked at it, [if] it wasn't right we corrected it, we got mad at each other, you know, it was a lot of fun getting there.”

Bale, who’s known for extensively researching and preparing for his roles, which in this case included gaining 40 pounds, admitted that he was unable to speak with Cheney himself prior to making the film but added that maybe someday the former VP will give the film a shot, noting his penchant for self-deprecation in the past.

“I think he's tough and I think he's very thick-skinned,” Bale stated. “I hear that he would enjoy dressing his dog up as Lord of the Sith when he was called Darth Vader… So, who knows, maybe he’ll have an interest and take a look at it.”

The film also stars Amy Adams, Steve Carell, Sam Rockwell, Alison Pill, Jesse Plemons, Tyler Perry and Bill Pullman.

Vice arrives in theaters on Christmas Day.

