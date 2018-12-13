It's the classic story of terminally ill girl meets hypochondriac boy.

In Then Came You, Maisie Williams (of Game of Thrones fame) stars as Skye, a dying young woman who befriends Calvin (Asa Butterfield), a teen whose fear of dying prevents him from living, in a support group. ET has the exclusive trailer, which shows the duo as they set out to check items off of Skye's "To Die List."

"It's like a bucket list," Skye says. "But not as lame."

And thus, hijinks ensue. Nina Dobrev co-stars as Calvin's dream girl, Izzy, alongside Tyler Hoechlin, David Koechner, Peyton List, Tituss Burgess, Sonya Walger, Margot Bingham and Crazy Rich Asians' Ken Jeong. Then Came You, from director Peter Hutchings, is in theaters and On Demand on Feb. 1.

