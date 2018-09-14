Nina Dobrev got quite a surprise on the set of her new show, Fam.

While at a taping for the upcoming CBS sitcom this week, Dobrev's former Vampire Diaries co-star, Paul Wesley, sat front row without her knowing. In the clip, shared by the actress on her Instagram Story, the cast is doing their final curtain call, when she sees Wesley in the crowd, screams, and runs over to him.

As she gives Wesley a huge hug, the 36-year-old actor signals that Dobrev should get back to the stage and finish taking pictures. "What are you doing here?!" she asks, before running back.

"When your Fam comes to see you at FAM," she captioned the video. "#WorldsColliding."

STOP EVERYTHING, PAUL SURPRISED NINA ON SET OF HER NEW SHOW AND THEY HUGGED I CAN’T pic.twitter.com/EbtgTvChY8 — ˗ˏˋ 𝐬 𝐤 𝐲 𝐞 ˎˊ ˗ (@dcbrevs) September 13, 2018

The pair, who worked together for six seasons on the hit CW series before Dobrev departed the show, last reunited at a friend's wedding in July.

Both actors, however, have recently joined new shows. Dobrev is working on Fam, a sitcom about a woman who is fed up with her father and moves in with her older half-sister and her fiance. Meanwhile, Wesley has joined CBS All Access' psychological thriller, Tell Me a Story.

ET caught up with Wesley at Comic-Con, where he and co-star James Wolk and executive producer Kevin Williamson shared what fans can expect of the 10-episode series.

“It’s a drama, so it has a lot of dark undertones, and scary moments, but it’s a very dramatic show. It’s a very emotional show,” Williamson expressed. "We’re sort of in the cable space, and we get to sort of play with the characters, and sort of unravel them. The bad guy becomes good, the good guy becomes bad. You’re not quite sure what you’re watching at any given moment.”

See more in the video below.

