Vanessa Hudgens and Nina Dobrev Open Up About Their Own #MeToo Encounters

Vanessa Hudgens and Nina Dobrev have been witnesses to #MeToo encounters.

The two 29-year-old actresses, who star together in the upcoming comedy Dog Days, cover Cosmopolitan's September issue, on newsstand Aug. 7, and open up about sexual harassment in Hollywood.

"I have been very fortunate not to have had any direct run-ins, but I’ve seen it happen," confesses Hudgens in an article shared on Wednesday. "I’m grateful that we’re living in an age when women are finally heard.”

As for Dobrev, the former Vampire Diaries star adds that she's witnessed some inappropriate behaviors.

"Like any woman in every industry, yes. Comments have been made. People have said things that are inappropriate," she explains. "I’ve been able to handle myself and speak up for the most part. But I have seen a lot.”

Ben Watts for Cosmopolitan

Additionally, Dobrev also opens up about why she's so careful about posting on social media when it comes to a significant other.

“I don’t typically post photos with significant others, which is funny, because when I do post a photo with a guy, the media will pick it up and assume I’m dating him," she shares. "It makes me laugh because, in reality, if he is on my Instagram, that means I’m not dating him!"

As for Hudgens, while she loves spending time with her longtime boyfriend Austin Butler, she also enjoys spending time with her gal pals.

"My favorite day with my girlfriends is having everyone over to my house, lying by the pool, drinking rosé, listening to music, and dancing," she shares.

Meanwhile, Hudgens and Dobrev aren't the only actresses who have recently shared their #MeToo encounters. Sandra Bullock got candid about what she's witnessed during her career.

Watch the video below to hear what the Oscar-winning actress revealed.

RELATED CONTENT:

Henry Cavill Apologizes for Controversial #MeToo Comments

Amber Tamblyn Talks Educating Husband David Cross in Light of the Times Up and #MeToo Movements

Mayim Bialik on Life as a Boy Mom in a #MeToo World (Exclusive Q&A)

Related Gallery