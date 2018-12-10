Netflix has another exciting film up its sleeve.

On Monday, the streaming service released the first trailer for Triple Frontier, a new action-thriller that centers on a group of military veterans who take on robbing the leader of a drug cartel in South America.

In the film, Ben Affleck plays Tom “Redfly” Davis, a father struggling to make ends meet, who heads up a team willing to risk life and limb for $75 million in cash. Also on the team is Santiago “Pope” Garcia (Oscar Isaac), William “Ironhead” Miller (Charlie Hunnam), Ben Miller (Garrett Hedlund) and Francisco “Catfish” Morales (Pedro Pascal).

“Everything we’ve done for the last 17 years, with nothing to show for it. You’ve been shot five times for your country and you can’t afford to send your kids to college,” Pope tells Redfly in the trailer. “If we accomplished half the things we’ve accomplished in any other profession we’d be set for life. The question is, do we finally get to use our skills for our own benefit?”

Viewers also get a look at the mission in action, which involves flying in via helicopter, traversing thick jungle and attacking the fortified compound in order to claim their enormous payday. However, as is usually the case with these things, it doesn’t quite go as planned, testing loyalties and forcing the team to the breaking point.

The film is directed by J.C. Chandor (Margin Call, All Is Lost, A Most Violent Year), who co-wrote the script with Mark Boal (The Hurt Locker, Zero Dark Thirty).

Triple Frontier will be available to stream in March 2019.

