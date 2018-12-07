'Kim Possible' Movie Drops First Trailer, Announces Release Date

No need to call her or beep her, Kim Possible is already on her way back to TV!

On Friday, Disney debuted the first trailer for the highly anticipated new flick, Kim Possible. The live-action film follows in the footsteps of its animated iteration, which aired on Disney Channel from 2002 to 2007. In addition to the minute-long first look, the network also announced that it's due out on Feb. 15.

Just like the animated series, the film follows teenager Kim (Sadie Stanley) as she navigates high school, super villains and hangs with her buddy, Ron Stoppable (Sean Giambrone)... and his naked mole-rat, Rufus. According to the press release, Kim's having a tough time navigating freshman year of high school thanks to a confusing hierarchy and failed soccer tryouts. But when super villains from the past resurface, Kim shows what she's made of -- with the help of friends, both new and old -- and stops them in their tracks.

"So a few years ago, I accidentally received a distress call," Kim says in a voice over in the first seconds of the trailer. "I was done with my homework, so I answered it. Now, well, I save the world. Who am I? I'm Kim Possible."

Much like the original show, the film looks to be action-packed with jet-packs, fight sequences and stealth missions. The iconic theme song and Kim's signature cargo pants are also making their return.

Fans of the original series will be pleased to learn that Christy Carlson Romano and Patton Oswalt will make cameos in the flick. Romano voiced the title character in the animated series, while Oswalt was the villainous Professor Dementor. He'll be reprising the role in the live-action movie. In addition, How I Met Your Mother's Alyson Hannigan will star as Kim's mom, Dr. Ann Possible.

Kim Possible premieres Friday, Feb. 15 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW.

