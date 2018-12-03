Dust off your pagers, Kim Possible is coming back!

Disney Channel is bringing back the high school hero for new adventures, transforming the beloved animated series into a live-action Original Movie, and only ET has your first look at the new cast of characters.

The original series, which aired on the Disney Channel from 2002-07, featured Even Stevens star Christy Carlson Romano as the voice of the teenage crimefighter, while Boy Meets World'sWill Friedle played her loveable sidekick, Ron Stoppable. Tahj Mowry played the pair's "guy in the chair," Wade Load, who assisted Kim and Ron remotely from behind his computer screen. The series also starred Simpsons legend Nancy Cartwright as the voice of Ron's naked pet mole rat, Rufus, John DiMaggio as Dr. Drakken, and Nicole Sullivan as Kim's arch-nemesis, Shego.

In the live-action Kim Possible, newcomer Sadie Stanley is stepping into Romano's shoes as the titular teen hero, who is still "balancing the social hierarchy and challenges of high school while saving the world from dangerous villains," while The Goldbergs star Sean Giambrone will play Ron, "Kim Possible's loyal, trusting, and somewhat clumsy best friend. Whenever Kim finds herself having a bad day or in the crosshairs of evil villains, Ron is always there to lift her up and have her back."

Disney Channel/Craig Sjodin

Raven's Home star Issac Ryan Brown is taking a seat behind the keyboard to play Wade, Kim and Ron's communication guru. "The tech-savvy teen graduated college when he was 10 and is behind Kim's innovative gadgets that keep her a step ahead of their foes."

Disney Channel/Jeff Weddell

Patton Oswalt will be reprising his role from the animated series, Professor Dementor, "a mad scientist who seeks world domination... Kim is constantly stopping Dementor from getting his hands on devices to carry out his evil plots."

Disney Channel/Jeff Weddell

New characters in the Kim Possible movie include Athena, played by Ciara Wilson, "a new high school student Kim and Ron befriend who ironically also happens to be the ultimate Kim Possible fan. Her dream comes true when she finds herself tagging along on important missions and joining in on all of the action and adventure."

Disney Channel/Craig Sjodin)

Make It Pop star Erika Tham plays Bonnie, Kim's archrival at school. "Bonnie is a sophomore (one year ahead of Kim) and is the captain of the girls' soccer team. Kim and Bonnie are the prime example of frenemies; Bonnie volunteers herself to help Kim adjust to high school but in reality, she does whatever it takes to make sure Kim isn't popular."

Disney Channel/Jeff Weddell

Romano announced in August that she would be appearing in the Kim Possible live-action movie, during D23’s Saturday Morning on the Lot event. While the actress didn't reveal what character she would play in the movie, and couldn't say much about her involvement, she told ET she was "very excited to help usher in the strong, empowered female character I helped bring to life, to a new generation... And I’m equally thrilled to see what the original fans think!"

Kim Possible is set to premiere in 2019 on The Disney Channel. See more on Disney's latest live-action remakes in the video below!

