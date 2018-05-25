'Kim Possible' Live-Action Movie Adds Alyson Hannigan and Connie Ray to Cast

The women of Kim Possible's family have been cast!

ET confirms that The Disney Channel's upcoming live-action movie, Kim Possible, will have How I Met Your Mother star Alyson Hannigan taking on the role of Dr. Ann Possible (aka Mom Possible), while The Big C star Connie Ray will play Kim Possible's grandmother, Nana Possible.

Also joining the cast are Todd Stashwick and Taylor Ortega, who will play fan-favorite villains Drakken and Shego. In addition, OMG!'s Ciara Wilson has been cast as new high school student Athena, and Make It Pop's Erika Tham will play Kim's childhood frenemy, Bonnie.

As was previously announced, Sadie Stanley will star as of Kim Possible while Sean Giambrone will play Ron Stoppable in the comedy-adventure.

Kim Possible is set to debut in 2019 on The Disney Channel.

