Christy Carlson Romano has officially joined the Kim Possible live-action movie. The 34-year-old actress announced that she would be appearing in the Disney Channel Original Movie during D23’s Saturday Morning on the Lot event on Saturday.

Romano -- who voiced the titular character in the animated series from 2002 to 2007 -- didn't reveal what character she would play in the movie. “I can’t say too much about my involvement yet, but I’m very excited to help usher in the strong, empowered female character I helped bring to life, to a new generation," she tells ET. "And I’m equally thrilled to see what the original fans think!"

Patton Oswalt will also reprise his role of supervillain and mad scientist Professor Dementor.

Following the announcement, both actors expressed how excited they were to join the DCOM. "Yep! Can’t wait for you guys to see this!" Oswalt wrote on Twitter, with Romano retweeting him and adding, "Yay! Can't wait!"

The Kim Possible movie stars Sadie Stanley as Kim, the everyday high school girl who, in her spare time, saves the world from villains. Alyson Hannigan will portray Dr. Ann Possible (aka Mom Possible), The Big C star Connie Ray will play Kim Possible's grandmother, Nana Possible and Todd Stashwick and Taylor Ortega are fan-favorite villains Drakken and Shego.

The first teaser for the highly-anticipated film was released on Friday.

Back in February, Romano told ET how honored she was to have portrayed the character, and shared how excited she was for the next generation to experience Kim Possible.

"That said, as an artist, there’s always a part of you that wants to stay connected to the character you helped originate. I’m hopeful they’ll do right by Kim and my legacy," she explained. Romano also shared that she would consider being involved in the live-action version "if the circumstances were right."

ET also chatted with Romano last year, where she also shared her thoughts on an Even Stevens reboot and opened up about her relationship with Shia LaBeouf.

Watch the video below to hear what she shared.

