Jeff Bridges has a lot to be proud of.

The legendary actor was honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award at Sunday night's Golden Globes in Los Angeles, where he looked back on his career in a touching acceptance speech.

Chris Pine, who starred opposite Bridges in the 2016 drama Hell or High Water, presented the prestigious honor, calling attention to some of the veteran actor's most iconic roles -- especially as The Dude in The Big Lebowski -- with an epic montage of some of his biggest films and most acclaimed, powerhouse performances.

The beloved star was met with a round of applause and a standing ovation from the packed house at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, and he found himself sweetly flustered at the love and support as he took the stage and thanked all the people in his life and his famous family who made his career what it is today.

"If I'm lucky, I'll be associated with The Dude for the rest of my life, and I feel so honored to be a part of that movie," Bridges shared, amid a walk down memory lane as he thanked all the directors, co-stars, and colleagues he's worked with -- including Peter Bogdanovich and the late Michael Cimino.

As the fun, animated Bridges walked off stage, Harrison Ford took the stage and the famously reserved Blade Runner star joked, "Nobody told me I'd have to follow Jeff Bridges! Who wants to do that?"

With this meaningful recognition, Bridges joins an esteemed roster of DeMille honorees, including last year's winner Oprah Winfrey, as well as George Clooney, Jodie Foster, Meryl Streep, Denzel Washington and more.

Of course, The 69-year-old Hollywood icon fits in well among those star-studded ranks, notching several iconic roles over the years from The Dude in The Big Lebowski, to Rooster Cogburn in True Grit and Bad Blake in Crazy Heart, which earned Bridges the Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama award at the 2010 Golden Globes.

Check out some of Bridges' most iconic movie moments below.

