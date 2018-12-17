Jeff Bridges To Receive Cecil B. DeMille Award At 2019 Golden Globes

Jeff Bridges is set to take home a major distinction at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards.

On Monday, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) announced that the renowned actor will take home the Cecil B. deMille Award at the Jan. 6, 2019 ceremony.

Bridges took home the Best Actor in a Drama award in 2009 for his starring role in Crazy Heart. He was up for the same award in 1984 for Starfish, which marked his first Golden Globe nomination.

He also scored three other nominations throughout his career: Best Actor in a Comedy for The Fisher King in 1991; Best Supporting Actor for The Contender in 2001; Best Supporting Actor for Hell or High Water in 2017.

Additionally, through Bridges’ company, AsIs Productions, he produced Hidden in America, which received a Golden Globe nomination in 1996 for Best Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television.

In a press release, HFPA President, Meher Tatna, expressed excitement at honoring Bridges for his storied career.

“The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is delighted to bestow the 2019 Cecil B. deMille Award on Jeff Bridges," the statement reads. "Bridges’ brilliant body of work across diverse genres has captured the hearts and minds of audiences worldwide for more than six decades. We look forward to celebrating 'the Dude' and his remarkable career and philanthropic achievements at the upcoming Golden Globe Awards.”

The award, which is given out by the HFPA board of directors, honors "a talented individual who has made a lasting impact on the world of entertainment." Past recipients include Meryl Streep, Robin Williams and Denzel Washington.'

The 76th annual Golden Globe Awards will air Jan. 6 on NBC.

Last year's recipient, Oprah Winfrey, wowed the crowd with her passionate acceptance speech. Watch the video below to see what she had to say:

