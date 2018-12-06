Jennifer Aniston couldn't be happier for Dolly Parton after the queen of country music was honored with a Golden Globe nomination Thursday morning.

ET's Nischelle Turner spoke with Aniston at the premiere of her new dramedy, Dumplin', at the Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Thursday evening, and the actress lovingly reflected on Parton's nomination for Best Original Song in a Motion Picture for the tune "Girl in the Movies."

"I am so excited! She deserves it," Aniston gushed. "It's such a beautiful, beautiful, beautiful song and it's really nice for our movie."

Aniston, who both stars in Dumplin' and served as a producer, personally tapped Parton to be a part of recording new songs for the Dumplin' soundtrack, and even sang with the iconic country artist on "Push and Pull," where Aniston provided backing vocals.

In the film, based on the book of the same name, Aniston plays a Rosie Dickson, a former beauty pageant queen whose plus-sized daughter, Willowdean (played by Danielle Macdonald), signs up for a beauty contest amid a struggle with body-image and self-esteem.

Author Julie Murphy, who penned the novel, has said in the past that her story was inspired by some of Parton's songs, which is why her involvement in the adaption is so perfectly fitting, and why her nomination is even more special.

ET also spoke with the 72-year-old "Jolene" singer at the star-studded premiere, where she admitted that she's "real excited" about being recognized for the new song.

"I was over doing The Talk when they told us we got nominated," Parton said, recalling how she heard the news. "We were all excited!"

Parton also dished on the long-rumored sequel to her 1980 comedy classic 9 to 5, explaining that the project is moving forward.

"We're gonna get the first script draft [of the screenplay] pretty soon," she shared. "So it's really gonna be a go."

In the meantime, Aniston and Parton's upcoming coming-of-age dramedy Dumplin' premieres on Netflix and in select theaters Dec. 7.

