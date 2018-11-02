Jennifer Aniston just wants world peace!

The 49-year-old actress is starring in the upcoming Netflix dramedy, Dumplin', where she plays a former pageant queen whose plus-size daughter (Danielle Macdonald) signs up for her mom's pageant in protest. The move escalates when other contestants follow suit, revolutionizing the pageant and their small Texas town.

In the first images from the film, which is adapted from the popular YA book by Julie Murphy, we see Aniston clutching her tiara tightly as she seemingly relives her glory days. Another image features her in a lace white dress, while another is of Aniston posing in front of her vanity mirror with her robe and crown.

Netflix

The soundtrack, which is out on Nov. 30, features new original music from country legend Dolly Parton -- but that's not all! ET previously reported that both Aniston and Macdonald, who got her start as the Jersey rapper in last year's independent film Patti Cake$, will also be featured on the soundtrack's song, "Push and Pull."

ET previously learned that the actresses were nervous to sing background vocals on the track, but ended up doing a "great" job.

Netflix

Aniston recently opened up to InStyle about the role, saying, "I had so much fun... My character is an ex-pageant queen who is fun but broken. It's a beautiful mother-daughter story. And, of course, there's the amazing musical element: Dumplin' is an homage to Dolly Parton, who wrote a few original songs for the film."

Netflix

Describing Parton as "magic," Aniston went on to say, "I remember the first thing she said to me when she walked into my house. I said, 'I don't know how you do everything you're still doing.' She said, 'Well, I dreamed myself into a corner, and now I gotta live up to it.'"

Dumplin' hits select theaters and Netflix on Dec. 7.

