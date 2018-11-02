Long before Lili Reinhart was in the picture, Riverdale star Cole Sprouse had an undeniable crush on another beautiful actress.

The 26-year-old actor got his big break playing Ross Geller’s son, Ben, on Friends, where he worked closely with actress Jennifer Aniston.

During Thursday’s The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Sprouse gushed about the experience, pointing to a photo of the two of them and saying, “That’s when I fell in love with her, yeah.”

After host Colbert asked if Sprouse had a crush on Aniston, he replied, “Didn’t everybody?”

“I remember feeling so intimidated by my crush on her that I completely blanked and forgot every single one of my lines and she just stared at me and was waiting,” he recalled. “One of the crew members, it was one of the camera men, you guys know who you are, goes, ‘That little boy’s got a crush!’”

Sprouse joked that the moment “broke me.”

After taking a brief break from acting to go to college and study archeology, Sprouse explained how he came back into the spotlight playing Jughead on Riverdale.

"My manager begged me to come out for pilot week, and I was doing photography and archeology and I said, ‘If I don’t get anything, I don’t think I’m going to come back,’ and then sure enough I booked Riverdale and it just sort of fell into place,” he noted.

When Colbert asked him what social media lessons he’d taught his older Riverdale co-stars like Luke Perry, Sprouse joked, “When it’s appropriate to show a tasteful amount of nipple on social media,” adding that the answer is, “all the time.”

