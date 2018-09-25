Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse didn't always get along.

In a video posted by Glamour on Monday, the 26-year-old Riverdale actor revealed that "Lili was a tough egg to crack."

"She’s very shy at first, and reserved," Sprouse shared. "And I think it was about halfway into the first season she started letting people in truly. She's one of those people that consistently pushes me to be better at the arts that I'm pursuing, and that's just the kind of person she is. She inspires excellence out of everybody she works with.”

As for Reinhart, 22, she confessed that her co-star and boyfriend's voice wasn't the most pleasant.

"I thought his voice was annoying. That was my first impression,” she joked. “I was like, ‘That guy’s got an annoying voice.’ And now it’s grown on me, I guess. Cole is one of the smartest, the smartest person, that I'm friends with. He's incredibly passionate about art, about photography, about acting, and I really admire that."

Reinhart and Sprouse sparked rumors of a romance when they were first spotted kissing in 2017. They maintained a relatively private relationship until they made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2018 Met Gala.

Since then, the lovebirds have slowly started to share more about each other on their social media. For example, on Reinhart's birthday, Sprouse shared an intimate photo of his girlfriend topless, as well as a sweet message to wish her a happy 22nd birthday.

"Both the birthday and the gift. My little muse, happy birthday my love," the 26-year-old actor wrote alongside the gorgeous photo, which naturally had Bughead fans going crazy. Reinhart, on her end, replied to the post with a simple red heart emoji.

A week before that, fans of the CW series couldn't get enough of the couple's real-life romance and were put in a frenzy when Sprouse shared a rare PDA-filled pic of the two of them.

In the pic, Sprouse and Reinhart adorably laugh as they lean in for a kiss. "It’s pretty, pretty late," he captioned it.

See more on the couple in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Riverdale' Star KJ Apa Hilariously Recreates Cole Sprouse's Topless Photo of Lili Reinhart

Cole Sprouse Shares Gorgeous Topless Photo of Lili Reinhart on Her Birthday

Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart Melt 'Riverdale' Fans' Hearts With Rare PDA Pic

Related Gallery