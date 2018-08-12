The hottest squad on television rolled onto the red carpet at the 2018 Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday.

ET was there as Riverdale hunks KJ Apa, Cole Sprouse and Mark Consuelos hit the awards ceremony alongside their stunning co-stars Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch and Vanessa Morgan.

The teen idols landed the most nominations of any TV series, with the stars up against each other in several categories.

Before taking their seats inside the Forum, the cute clan ignited friendship envy while posing for various photos upon their arrival.

Leading ladies Mendes, Morgan and Petsch showed off their pretty outfits and fit figures while getting together for a girly shot, while New Zealand hunk Apa and his on- and off-screen buddy, Sprouse, looked dapper in a boys' pic.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Inside, Sprouse, who won the Choice Drama TV Actor award, posed with on- and off-screen love Reinhart, who took home the female equivalent of the award. But the couple, who won both the Choice TV Ship and Choice Liplock awards as a pair, couldn’t get snapped without an epic photobomb from cheeky Apa!

Kevin Mazur/Fox/Getty Images for FOX

Petsch took home the award for Choice Hissy Fit, while Morgan nabbed Choice Scene Stealer and Choice Breakout TV Star. Consuelos, whose son Michael will soon join the series to play his TV son, won Choice TV Villain.

As well as having a blast at the awards ceremony, the cast also enjoyed heading to the venue together, with Mendes and Reinhart showing themselves en route to the Forum in Mendes’ Instagram Story.

Instagram / Camila Mendes

See more on Riverdale below.

RELATED CONTENT:

NEWS: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Congratulate Son Michael on 'Riverdale' Role

EXCLUSIVE: 'Riverdale' Stars Mark Consuelos and Luke Perry Give Advice to Their Younger Selves

EXCLUSIVE: Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse's 'Riverdale' Parents Call Their Relationship 'Beautiful'

Related Gallery