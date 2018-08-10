The Consuelos family is taking overRiverdale -- but we're not complaining.

Mark Consuelos' son, Michael, will be playing young Hiram Lodge in season three of the CW series, Warner Bros. Television confirmed to ET on Friday. It was revealed during the series' panel at Comic-Con (moderated by Consuelos' wife, Kelly Ripa) last month that they'd be doing a flashback episode featuring younger versions of the Riverdale parents.

Michael, 21, is the oldest child of Consuelos and Ripa, and already has little bit of acting under his belt. He did some voice work on Go, Diego, Go! in 2006 and 2007, and starred in a short film in 2012. It's Michael's little sister, 17-year-old Lola, however, who might be the biggest fan of Riverdale.

"I wish you could watch Riverdale with my 16-year-old daughter, who is like, ‘I cannot believe that Dad is on a show that I actually watch,'" Ripa said during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last October. “My daughter’s like, ‘Dad never lets me drink mimosas at breakfast!’ And I go, ‘Yeah, because he’s a real father, and that’s a character on TV!'”

Lola might not be joining the show with her brother (yet), but she's already in with the cast. Consuelos shared a pic of himself catching some rays with Lola, his onscreen daughter, Camila Mendes, and co-star Casey Cott on Instagram last month.

Consuelos stayed mum on Michael's casting while chatting with ET at Comic-Con, but it's possible his wife had all the details.

"She knows more about season three than I do," Consuelos teased of Ripa. "She spoke to [showrunner] Roberto [Aguirre-Sacasa]. She has some tidbits."

Reporting by Philiana Ng.

