Mark Consuelos Says Wife Kelly Ripa Knows More About 'Riverdale' Season 3 Than He Does (Exclusive)

Kelly Ripa has the whole scoop onRiverdale, according to Mark Consuelos.

ET's Leanne Aguilera sat down with the cast of the hit CW series at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, where the 47-year-old actor, who portrays Hiram Lodge on the show, revealed that his wife knows more about its upcoming third season than he does.

Ripa will moderate the Riverdale panel at Hall H on Sunday, and Consuelos shared that his wife has spoken with series creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa about what is happening in the new season.

"She knows more about season three than I do," Consuelo confessed. "She spoke to Roberto. She has some tidbits."

The cast and crew began filming the third season earlier this month and, during their sit-down with ET, teased a little bit of what happens in the premiere episode.

"We start off, Archie is on trial for the murder of Cassidy Bullock," KJ Apa revealed of his character. "He's innocent, but you never know what can happen in Riverdale. That's the great thing about our show. So we'll see what happens."

Veronica Lodge, played by Camila Mendes, will be visiting Archie while he's in jail. "He doesn't want her to, but she's a good girlfriend," Apa said. "So she'll probably be coming to visit, but I think the distance is going to shake things up a little between the two of them."

As for the dynamic between Hermoine Lodge (Marisol Nichols) and her husband Hiram, Nichols shared, "I think with Hermoine, she can't show all her cards. Even though she does have some power for herself, she's going to have to navigate it carefully."

Fans will also be seeing more of Molly Ringwald's Mary Andrews. "We always like seeing Molly come back, especially because she's a lawyer, and we need one," Luke Perry noted.

And there could possibly be another musical episode in the works. "I think they're going to find a way to do it again," said Ashleigh Murray, who plays musician and singer Josie McCoy on the show.

The cast is barely on the second episode of season three, yet Apa hopes he can share the screen with Cole Sprouse soon.

"I feel like I don't even know Cole sometimes," the actor joked. "Every time we have scenes together, we're yelling at each other. So it would be good to have a scene where we're just mates. As of now, I haven't seen him."

While fans will have to wait a couple more months for the new episodes, the entire cast confidently stated that the season premiere is "great."

"Truly, it's really good," Nichols expressed.

Watch the video below to hear more on Riverdale's third season.

