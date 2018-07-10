‘Riverdale’ Starts Filming Season 3: Check Out This Pic of the Cooper Women!

It's time to head back to Riverdale -- for the cast and crew, anyway.

Season three of the CW series officially started filming on Friday, and photos are trickling in of our favorite stars back in character. Madchen Amick channeled Alice Cooper in a sweet pic with her on-screen daughters, Lili Reinhart as Betty and Tiera Skovbye as Polly.

"The streak is alive. Day 1 of of each season of #Riverdale involves the #Coopers 😍 Missed my girls @lilireinhart @tskovbye1," Amick captioned a shot of the Cooper women -- who all look to be in good spirits considering last season ended in Hal Cooper's (Lochlyn Munro) reveal that he was the Black Hood.

The streak is alive. Day 1 of of each season of #Riverdale involves the #Coopers 😍 Missed my girls @lilireinhart@tskovbye1pic.twitter.com/UUiIXnkUzc — Mädchen Amick (@madchenamick) July 10, 2018

Reinhart shared a snap of her own to her Instagram Story on Monday, revealing the return of Gearhead Betty, as she sported denim overalls and a delicate hammer necklace.

Instagram

In addition to Hal's arrest for his Black Hood crimes, season two of Riverdale ended with Archie (KJ Apa) in handcuffs -- while Betty and Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) appeared to be joining the Southside Serpents.

"The Serpents are currently in a giant state of flux. They’ve got a new leader, they’ve got two new members, and they’ve left their old territory -- the Southside -- behind," showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa told ET after the season finale in May. "We hope they’re going to exist and Jughead has said that he’s going to keep them going, but how? They’re the Southside Serpents and they don’t live on the Southside anymore and a lot of them have defected. I think that’s a very big question that we hit early on in season three."

As for what's in store for season three, Aguirre-Sacasa revealed that we'll see "a Riverdale that has fallen to the dark side." "You can call Riverdale Sin City in a sense. On some level, this next season will be about how our characters try to maintain their decency and optimism while living in the once all-American town, which has now descended into chaos and become a full-fledged crime town," he said.

See more on season three in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

‘Riverdale’ Star Lili Reinhart Explains Why She Keeps Her Relationship With Cole Sprouse Private

‘Riverdale' Star Camila Mendes on Why It’s ‘So Great’ Dating a Non-Actor

'Riverdale' Season 2 Finale: Here's Why [SPOILER] Was Arrested and What's Next in Season 3! (Exclusive)