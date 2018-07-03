‘Riverdale’ Star Lili Reinhart Explains Why She Keeps Her Relationship With Cole Sprouse Private

Bughead may sizzle both on and off screen, but that doesn’t mean Riverdale star Lili Reinhart necessarily wants to let fans in on all of it.

The 21-year-old CW actress opened up in a new interview with Harpers Bazaar about her time in the spotlight and how that affects her personal life.

“I don’t act to be famous,” she explained in the interview. "I just am a performer.”

One topic that’s definitely off limits for Reinhart is her not-so-secret real-life romance with her co-star, Cole Sprouse.

“I’m not okay talking about my relationship,” she said. “I’m not going to tell you my love story. That’s just not appropriate right now.”

That hasn’t stopped fans from speculating and following the pair’s every move.

“People knew who I was in Hawaii, and people knew who I was in Paris. My cast mates have gone all over the world and people recognize them. It’s on a global scale,” she said of the hit teen drama. “I'm a blonde white girl. I have sunglasses on and a hat. How do people look at me, and in an instant, they know? People are seeing my face that much… It's something I can't wrap my head around. I don't know how you ever can.”

The speculation got particularly frustrating for Reinhart when the Internet was abuzz with the idea that she might be pregnant, due to a few unflattering photos online.

“People will always have something to say. I’ve accepted that,” she said of the rumors, which she has publicly denied. “It doesn't mean it's not frustrating when people say those things. It's not like it just rolls off my back.”

Reinhart opened up to ET’s Nischelle Turner about her reaction to the pregnancy rumors in June.

“It was bugging me and at first it was really upsetting,” she told ET at the time. “I'm 21 -- I'm not pregnant [and] I don’t want people to think I'm pregnant if I'm not pregnant. It did take a hit to my self-esteem for a second and then I kind of picked myself back up and said, ‘I'm not going to let this ruin my day!’”

