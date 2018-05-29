Lili Reinhart Addresses Pregnancy Rumors Following 'Unflattering' Photo: 'This Is Just My Body'

Lili Reinhart ended her holiday weekend by clapping back at the rumor mill.

The Riverdale actress didn't hesitate to put haters in their place after rumors circulated that she was suddenly expecting. After an "unflattering" photo surfaced of the 21-year-old Netflix star hanging out with boyfriend Cole Sprouse, fans began to speculate as to whether she might have a baby bump.

📷| Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart, Haley Richardson, Zoey Deutch e Lu Richardson, em New Orleans (27/05). pic.twitter.com/cjEDEZ8Sny — Bughead Brasil (@BugheadBR) May 28, 2018

Reinhart quickly took to her Instagram Story to state the case that she is indeed "not pregnant."

“It’s unfortunate that one unflattering photo of my stomach circulating the internet causes hundreds of people to think that I’m pregnant,” she wrote. “Nope. Not pregnant.”

The actress continued, “This is just my body. And sometimes I’m bloated. Sometimes and unflattering photo is taken of me. Sometimes I go through periods of time where I gain weight.”

Reinhart added that she refuses to "apologize" for her body.

“My body is something that I will NEVER apologize for,” she proclaimed. “My body will constantly go through change. And so will yours. And that’s fine. So let’s not put so much time and effort into caring about a stranger’s figure.”

Reinhart and Sprouse, who play onscreen Riverdale couple Betty Cooper and Jughead Jones respectively, recently made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Met Gala.

For more on the co-stars, watch the clip below.

