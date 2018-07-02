‘Riverdale' Star Camila Mendes on Why It’s ‘So Great’ Dating a Non-Actor

Riverdale star Camila Mendes is done dating actors!

The gorgeous 24-year-old actress got candid about the difficulty of industry romance during a new interview with Nylon.

“Dating people in the industry is tough,” Mendes, who plays Veronica Lodge in the CW series, told the magazine. “I did for a little bit. I’ve just dated actors. It’s hard when that’s your world. You only meet people through work and that can be really tough, because you’re not necessarily meeting people that you’re similar to. It’s just people that you’re with because you’re working on the same project. I’ve learned to not do that. Thank god nothing bad has ever happened from those experiences.”

“I realize that I don’t think I like actors,” she then confessed. “Actors are really emotionally complicated. You would think they would be more in tune with their emotions, but sometimes they’re just not. I just really need to get out of this industry with someone who is in a stable environment.”

Asked if she was dating anyone right now, Mendes shared that “there’s a prospect,” and that the person in question isn’t an actor.

“No, and that’s, I think, why it’s so great,” she said. “It’s somebody completely out of the industry. It’s funny because I’m more hesitant to talk about it because I don’t want him to read this ... I actually would totally talk about it right now, if I didn’t feel like, ‘Wait, he might read this.’”

In the interview, Mendes also reflected on her whirlwind journey from graduating New York University’s prestigious Tisch School of the Arts and hitting the audition circuit, to experiencing the global fame that has come with Riverdale.

The young beauty has become a fan favorite on the series, in part due to her openness about her life, including sharing her struggles with an eating disorder.

“I only recently started dealing with my own eating disorder. So, as I was dealing with it, it felt like it was a good opportunity to talk about that, because I’m still in that vulnerable state too,” she explained. “It’s not like, ‘Oh, I am so past that phase of my life. I’m so perfect and happy now.’ I’m still struggling and I’m still dealing with all of those things. I might always still struggle.”

Since going public with her struggles, Mendes has received positive feedback and encouragement, which she says has prompted her to be “kinder to myself.”

Aware of the impact and difference her openness has had on fans’ lives, she now embraces her role model status.

“It’s a huge power that I almost didn’t want to take at first,” she admitted. “I was like, ‘Oh my god. I don’t want to have a voice. I don’t want people to look up to me.’ I didn’t want to be a role model because I didn’t feel like one. But, instead of trying to be like, ‘You guys should all respect everything that I say and see me as this perfect thing,’ it was more like, ‘No, I can be a voice, because I’m going through what they go through, probably.’ Since I’m a real person, I’m willing to talk about it.”

