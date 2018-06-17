Camila Mendes Jokes That Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa Are Going to Adopt Her (Exclusive)

Camila Mendes really wants to be part of Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa's family.

The Riverdale star spoke with ET's Carly Steel at this year's MTV Movie & TV Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on Saturday, and said having Consuelos play her dad on the show feels like having another real-life father.

"They’re in the process of adopting me, I already feel like," Mendes joked about Consuelo's and his wife.

"Like every time I have a crush on a guy, Mark like steps in and evaluates," she added. "Mark is like my actual dad in that way, where he’s like very protective. As if I have to get his seal of approval."

As for her TV dad's requirements for a guy to date his TV daughter, Mendes said "manners" and being a "gentleman" are key.

"The first thing he said about one guy was, ‘Very polite! Very polite!'" She recalled. "He honors that."

Mendes, who stars as Veronica Lodge on the hit series, also teased some of the conflicts of the upcoming third season -- including those between her and Consuelo's Hiram Lodge.

"I can tell you that Veronica and Hiram are going to be butting heads," she said. "I can tell you that there will be more clear villains and heroes."

Mendes is nominated for Best Kiss at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards, which will be airing on Monday at 6 p.m. PT, 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

