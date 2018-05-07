Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Show Off Their Couples Yoga Skills: See the Pics!

The couple that yogas together, stays together!

At least, that seems to have proven true for Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, who put their considerable skills on display during their 22nd wedding anniversary yoga retreat getaway in the Bahamas.

"Relationships are all about trust and flexibility, or something like that," the Live! With Kelly and Ryan host wrote, captioning a series of snaps she shared to Instagram. In two cute pics, Ripa does a handstand over her husband, whose legs support her, and lowers herself in for a kiss.

Consuelos also shared a series of acrobatic snaps to his Instagram. "I’m not gonna lie. The mrs. And I got into some freaky shizzzzz this weekend 👀🤸🏼‍♂️🤼‍♀️🧘🏽‍♂️🧘🏼‍♀️🥨#itsbetterinthebahamas #anniversaryweekend," he wrote.

The athletic duo recently appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and addressed "bizarre" attempts at social media shaming aimed at Ripa for wearing a bikini at 47 years old.

At question was a photo that Consuelos shared of his wife, showing off her bikini body. "It was bizarre, it's like, what else are you supposed to wear at the beach?" the Riverdale actor told Cohen.

Ripa was equally confounded. "I don't know what I'm supposed to wear to the beach," Ripa she said. "I mean, I wasn't in synagogue, I was at the beach. If you come up with an option, let me know."

In honor of the power couple's anniversary, take a look at this throwback to their 1996 wedding in the video below.

