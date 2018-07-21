Cole Sprouse Jokes He Wants Brother Dylan to Play Jughead's Sister Jellybean on 'Riverdale' (Exclusive)

Jughead's getting a family reunion on Riverdale. But does that mean one for Cole Sprouse as well?

ET's Leanne Aguilera caught up with the 25-year-old actor and the rest of the Riverdale cast at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, where he jokingly teased fans about having his twin brother, Dylan, make a cameo on the show as Jughead's little sister, Jellybean.

"Dylan was a big one for me," he cracked when asked who he was hoping to get cast as Jellybean. "But he said no. It was a scheduling conflict."

The Sprouse brothers famously starred together on The Disney Channel's The Suite Life of Zack and Cody and, later, The Suite Life on Deck, from 2005 to 2011.

All jokes aside, Sprouse confirmed that Jellybean and Jughead's mother both will finally make an appearance in Riverdale's upcoming third season, after presumably spending the last few years in Toledo following F.P.'s (Skeet Ulrich) drinking problems.

"Honestly, whoever is going to be best for the role is going to be best for the role. Our cast has been so well cast," the former Disney star said, though his onscreen father, Ulrich, has other ideas.

The 48-year-old actor previously told Kelly Ripa on Live With Kelly and Ryan in March that he's hoping for none other than Neve Campbell to play his wife. "I don't know if that's possible. It would be really interesting. She's incredibly talented," he said of his former Scream co-star. "I've spent a little bit of time with her over the last couple of years with Scream's 20th year reunions and stuff like that."



"I sort of just put it out there in the ether on press stuff, and keep my fingers crossed that there's some way it could work out," he added.

ET caught up Mark Consuelos earlier in the day at our Comic-Con studio, where he hilariously revealed that his wife, Ripa, (who will be moderating the show's Comic-Con panel on Sunday), knows more about season three of Riverdale than he does.

Riverdale returns for season three in October. See more on the show in the video below.

