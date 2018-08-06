A Riverdale spinoff may be headed to The CW.

Network president Mark Pedowitz revealed on Monday that they are in the very early stages of possibly moving forward on a companion series from Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa for a possible slot in the 2019-2020 television season.

“In terms of spinoffs out of Riverdale, I’m waiting to hear what Roberto has in mind. He has something in mind," Pedowitz said Monday morning during the executive session at the Television Critics Association press tour.

When asked to expand upon the news, Aguirre-Sacasa was coy about specifics regarding the potential Riverdale spinoff, cautioning that they're still working through details.

"We're really excited but we're still early on in the process. It will be very different from Riverdale," Aguirre-Sacasa told a handful of reporters after the Riverdale session on Monday afternoon.

Aguirre-Sacasa, who also oversees Netflix's forthcoming fall series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, declined to reveal whether the new idea would revolve around a character fans are already familiar with from the first two seasons. (And no, there will be no Riverdale-Sabrina crossovers.)

The mysterious new Riverdale spinoff won't be the first time The CW has tried its hand at expanding the universe for the beloved Archie Comics characters. In December, Netflix gave a two-season, 20-episode straight-to-series order for the new Sabrina adaptation, which was originally in development for The CW as a possible companion show to Riverdale.

Riverdale returns for its third season Wednesday, Oct. 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Riverdale' Stars Gush Over Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse's Real-Life Romance (Exclusive)

'Riverdale': Watch Veronica Confide in Betty in Season 2 Deleted Scene (Exclusive)

'Riverdale' Cast Covers 'emmy' Magazine -- See All the Exclusive Pics!