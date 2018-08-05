B and V, Riverdale's dynamic duo!

In a deleted scene from season two, Veronica (Camila Mendes) has a heart-to-heart with Betty (Lili Reinhart) over her father, the formidable Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos), and his shady dealings in Riverdale. Turns out, she had every right to be suspicious of her father's intentions in the town.

"My dad's acting like he didn't commit all those crimes, like he didn't write that horrible letter threatening my mom to testify on his behalf," Veronica confides in Betty as they head to Pop's Chock'lit Shoppe on a dreary Riverdale evening.

"Well, you saved the letter, right? You can show it to your mom?" Betty asks, concerned.

"I can, and she probably should know about it, but that feels like the nuclear option. She sees that letter? She leaves him? That would mean the end of the Lodge dynasty," Veronica notes.

When they arrive at their usual hangout spot, Pop notices that Betty and Veronica are dressed in Pop's waitress uniforms. But why? Watch the exclusive deleted scene above to find out.

Riverdale: The Complete Season 2, which includes all 22 episodes of the sophomore season, deleted scenes, bloopers, last year's Comic-Con panel and exclusive featurettes, is available on Digital and DVD on Tuesday, Aug. 7. Riverdale returns for its third season Wednesday, Oct. 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

