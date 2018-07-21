'Riverdale' Stars Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart Tease 'Happiness' for Bughead in Season 3 (Exclusive)

Good news for Bughead fans!

It looks like Betty and Jughead's relationship will remain strong in the first couple of episodes of Riverdale's third season. ET's Leanne Aguilera sat down with Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse -- along with castmates Vanessa Morgan, Madelaine Petsch, Skeet Ulrich, Madchen Amick and Casey Cott -- at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday to tease what's in store for the fan-favorite couple.

Sprouse, for his part, would like there to be "consistency" and "happiness" in Bughead's relationship.

"Actually, it's looking like it's going to be pretty good for Bughead this season so far," he revealed. "[It's] pretty constant, pretty nice."

"We're two episodes in, so we don’t know how things are going to pan out," chimed in Reinhart.

"They haven't broken up yet," her on-screen beau added.

But fans will get to see the dynamic duo back to their old ways, working together to solve mysteries.

"Betty and Jughead are back to being the investigative sleuths they were in season one," shared Reinhart. "They're back to their old selves again, which is kind of fun to see."

Another Riverdale couple that fans can't get enough is Cheryl Blossom and Toni Topaz, aka "Choni." Both Petsch and Morgan "really hope" that their characters will have many more scenes together. "We'll try our best," Petsch said, after a pivotal scene between the new couple was cut from the season two finale.

Meanwhile, over the three-month jump between seasons, Kevin and Moose's (Cody Kearsley) relationship has been blossoming.

"Yes, Kevin and Moose have been bopping around all summer, and they're about to start dating, I think," Cott shares. "It's fun. It's interesting because Moose is a little closeted, so that's kind of hard, challenging, complicated. But they enjoy [their time together], and they have this cool little thing that they are doing together, which is very exciting. A little club, almost."

Things will also continue to develop with F.P. Jones and Alice Cooper's relationship, but fans will have to wait to see what will happen between the two.

