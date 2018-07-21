Wonder Woman Lands at the Mall in First-Look 'WW84' Footage: Live Updates From Comic-Con 2018, Day 3
Welcome to Comic-Con day three!
First up is the Warner Bros. panel that will feature updates about DC Comics' big movies -- Wonder Woman1984, Aquaman and Shazam! -- as well as Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald and The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part. Following that panel, ET will be on the red carpet with all your favorite superheroes/wizards/Legos.
Other highlights to expect: a Deadpool 2 panel with Ryan Reynolds and Kristen Bell and Ted Danson at The Good Place panel. We'll also be live in our studio with all the heroes of The CW, including Legends of Tomorrow, Arrow and The Flash.
Jason Momoa and Nicole Kidman Adventure Under the Sea in First 'Aquaman' Trailer12:37 PM:
Has Jason Momoa got a whale of a tale for you!
All of Atlantis -- Aquaman himself (Momoa), Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, Yahya Abdul-Matten and Nicole freakin' Kidman, along with director James Wan -- dropped into Comic-Con's Hall H on Saturday, creating a splash with the debut of the first trailer for Warner Bros. and DC's upcoming under-the-sea adventure, Aquaman.
"My opening shot in the film is washing up on a rock," Kidman told the crowd. (This is her very first Comic-Con, by the way.) "I got to lay there with massive waves crashing over me, and I'm, like, 'The bigger, the better. C'mon, James! Give it to me!' That's why I'm doing this movie."
The preview is packed with sea dragons and armored sharks and Kidman in a mermaid crown, i.e., everything we want from an Aquaman movie.
--John Boone
First 'Shazam!' Trailer Is Like 'Big' Meets Superman -- Watch It Now!12:04 PM:
Zachary Levi showed up to Hall H how you'd imagine his superhero alter-ego, Shazam, might: with a beer. "Jason Momoa gave me this Guinness," he informed the audience. "I'm having a great day!"
And why wouldn't he be? Levi is the newest hero to enter the DC extended universe and was here at Comic-Con -- with his young co-stars, Asher Angel and Jack Dylan Grazer, and director David F. Sandberg -- to debut the first trailer for the movie. Meet Billy Batson, an orphan who gets bounces around foster homes and gets picked on by bullies...until he meets a wizard and inherits the ability to transform into the very adult superhero, Shazam. It's goofy -- and seems to know it -- and action-packed and definitely a change from the dark and gritty DC you know.
Now, the big question: How would Shazam fare against Superman? "Per canon, Captain Marvel, Shazam, is one of the only characters that could go toe-to-toe with Supes," Levi boasted.
--John Boone
'Wonder Woman' Lands at the Mall in First-Look Footage11:48 AM:
Wonder Woman is back, and headed for the '80s!
Stars Gal Gadot and Chris Pine, along with director Patty Jenkins, took the stage during Warner Bros.' Hall H panel on Saturday to dish everything they could on the upcoming follow-up to 2017's massively successful origin story.
Unlike most sequels, Wonder Woman 1984 will feature a time-jump of several decades, catching up with Diana Prince in a world that is drastically different from the World War I setting of the first film. First-look photos have shown both Gadot and Pine's character in the more-modern setting -- a little strange, considering fans definitely saw Pine's plane blow up at the end of the first Wonder Woman film.
"I'm just an aura of emotional support for my pals," Pine told the crowd when asked about his participation in Saturday's panel. But he stayed mum on the how and why of Steve Trevor turning up in 1984. "No, I can't tell you that."
"It's something I'm super excited [for people] to see the movie to find out," Jenkins teased. "It’s a very important part of our movie."
The group also screened some exclusive WW84 footage for the panel -- a feat Jenkins called "crazy" as the sequel is only a few weeks into production. "We really shouldn't even be showing anything."
In the clip, fans got a glimpse of Wonder Woman flying through the air and landing at a mall, very clearly in the '80s, judging by the fashions and mall decor.
"Oh my gosh," says a young girl, spotting her hero.
"Hold tight," Wonder Woman replies, as she slides the little girl across the floor into a giant, stuffed teddy. Then, lots of action as the titular hero dismantles baddies, crunching their guns with just her hands, and lassoing them with her golden lasso of truth.
Then the "WW84" logo appears, followed by a shot of Wonder Woman running – very fast -- through the streets. That's all for now! No sign of Kristen Wiig's Cheetah...yet.
--Meredith B. Kile & John Boone
Monsters Mash in Very First 'Godzilla: King of the Monsters' Trailer11:31 AM:
Millie Bobby Brown has more to fear than the Demogorgon. The Stranger Things star was in Hall H alongside Vera Farmiga, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Thomas Middleditch and director Michael Dougherty to debut the trailer for Godzilla: King of the Monsters. (And to extensively discuss Godzilla "doodie," mostly courtesy of Middleditch.)
"We had neck problems after because we were always looking up so high," Brown said of the difference between starring opposite Godzilla and the Demogorgon. The footage also reveals three new, massive monsters: Mothra, Rodan and King Ghidorah, as they are unleashed upon the world.
Farmiga explained that she plays a Monarch scientist in the movie, studying to see if humans and monsters can "peacefully co-exist." From the footage screened -- Godzilla breathing fire, Mothra spreading her wings -- it seems like the answer is a resounding no.
--John Boone
Historic 'Harry Potter' Character Makes His Debut in New 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald' Trailer11:25 AM:
The Fantastic Beasts franchise is going back to the beginning.
During Warner Bros.' Hall H presentation on Saturday morning, Eddie Redmayne and his cast -- including Jude Law, Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, Callum Turner, Zoë Kravitz, Claudia Kim -- debuted the newest trailer for The Crimes of Grindelwald, which features the debut of character from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone.
Wizards and witches, muggles and no-mag, meet Nicolas Flamel.
The latest look at the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them follow-up transports the story to Paris, where Albus Dumbledore (Law) tasks Newt Scamander (Redmayne) with stopping the eponymous villain, Grindelwald (Johnny Depp).
"Every single aspect of this movie is a geek-out fiasco," Miller, who donned quite the epic Toadette cosplay in a corset and lingerie stockings, gushed. "I mean, Hogwarts?! Dumbledore?! Nifflers? More nifflers! Give me a break. I could go on."
We also see young Newt studying at Hogwarts, the return of Miller's Credence Barebone, lots of shots of the Eiffel Tower, a very intriguing magical circus and, of course, plenty of beasts of the fantastic variety.
--John Boone
Johnny Depp Makes a Surprise Appearance in Costume During 'Fantastic Beasts' Panel11:01 AM:
The newest installment in the Harry Potter franchise, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, focuses on Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) and Albus Dumbledore's (Jude Law) attempts to thwart the villainous pursuits of Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp), and the dark wizard himself made an appearance during the Warner Bros. Hall H panel on Saturday when Depp surprised fans, showing up in his character's signature bleach-blonde hair and black trenchcoat.
"My sisters, my friends, the great gift of your applause is not for me, but for yourselves," Depp said, in the character's creepy cadence, asking the audience to applaud once again, for themselves.
--Meredith B. Kile
Ezra Miller's Toadette Cosplay Kicks Off the Warner Bros. Panel in Epic Fashion10:51 AM:
The cast of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald took the stage in Hall H to kick off the Warner Bros. panel on Saturday, but it was Ezra Miller who stole the show first, rocking an epic Toadette cosplay ensemble, complete with a pink mushroom headpiece and lingerie stockings!
--Meredith B. Kile
'The Flash' Cast Teases New Season 5 Big Bad, Says Barry and Iris' Relationship Is 'Steadfast'10:11 AM:
Ahead of The CW's marathon superhero panels on Saturday night, the cast of The Flash -- Grant Gustin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Carlos Valdes, Jessica Parker-Kennedy, Hartley Sawyer, and Danielle Nicolet -- sat down to dish on all things speedster in their upcoming fifth season, including how Barry (Gustin) and Iris (Patton) are preparing to deal the introduction of their future-daughter, Nora (Parker-Kennedy).
"What's great about this season is Iris and Barry are steadfast," Patton remarked. "No issues relationship-wise."
"It's great," Gustin agreed. "It feels like any family issues will be connected to us dealing with [Nora's] arrival. They're really great right now."
But of course, it wouldn't be a superhero show without a big bad, and while fans will have to wait for The Flash's Saturday evening panel to hear more about this season's threat, the cast was able to spill some details.
"I think he's gonna be really scary," Panabaker promised.
"It's really interesting casting," Gustin added, as Patton noted that the big bad is not a speedster this time around. "We had a teaser for him that was supposed to air at the end of last season. We're showing it at the beginning of this season instead. It's a cool little segment."
And there's even more surprises to come! "I've got one new thing that I'm really excited about, but I'm not allowed to talk about it yet," Gustin teased. "But it's made this season really exciting and fun for me. You guys will know soon enough."
--Meredith B. Kile
