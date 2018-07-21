Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Share Comic-Con Panel

Johnny Depp surprised fans at the San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, when he showed up in full character for the Warner Bros. presentation.

The 55-year-old movie star came out dressed as the villainous Gellert Grindelwald, rocking a short, platinum blonde cut and period-era coat while waving a magic wand as the throng of cheering fans inside the massive Hall H before a screening of the new trailer for Fantastic Beasts: Crimes of Grindelwald.

While that segment of the Warner Bros. presentation went over well with fans, the timing was somewhat questionable, considering one of the studio's panels following Depp's dramatic Fantastic Beasts display featured the cast of Aquaman -- including Depp's ex-wife, Amber Heard.

Heard and Depp were very publically involved in a high-profile and contentious divorce that included allegations of domestic violence and a multi-million dollar settlement.

When Heard appeared with her fellow Aquaman stars, and director James Wan, she appeared to be in good spirits, laughing along with her co-stars as they joked with the panel moderator and fans in the audience about filming the high seas superhero epic.

"I had a few of those. My friends joke I'm wet in all my movies and I'm cold. I hate being cold," Heard shared. "I had to be wet, so I would come to work, first in the morning, already cold. Get on a freezing cold sound stage. And they built a box...and I would just stand there holding my book away from the splash and just get hosed down. Every morning. Grown as woman, here at work, getting hosed down."

The bombastic Comic-Con presentation included a new trailer for the upcoming Fantastic Beasts: Crimes of Grindelwald -- which will also see Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston and Don Fogler reprise their roles from the original film, as well as series newcomer Jude Law -- and new trailers for numerous upcoming Warner Bros. blockbusters.

