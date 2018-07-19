'Charmed' Reboot Cast 'Welcome' Cameos From Original Stars (Exclusive)

Could we see the Halliwell sisters back on the small screen?



ET's Keltie Knight sat down with the stars of the Charmed reboot, Melonie Diaz, Sarah Jeffery, Madeleine Mantock, at 2018 Comic-Con in San Diego on Wednesday, where they revealed that they'd "welcome" cameos by the show's original Charmed Ones.

"I would love all of them to," Mantock said. "I think that would be so cool."

"I think it would be so possible, and welcomed," Jeffery added.

The Charmed reboot wasn't exactly welcomed with open arms when it was picked up by the CW to air this fall. Fans -- as well as the show's original stars -- took issue with the network describing the series as "fierce, funny and feminist."

Shannen Doherty, who starred alongside Holly Marie Combs and Alyssa Milano on Charmed from 1998 to 2000 (her character was killed off in season three, and a new, half-sister, played by Rose McGowan, joined the show) weighed in on the description on Twitter in January, calling it "offensive."

Combs, meanwhile, spoke up against the reboot in May. "Reboots fair better when they honor the original as opposed to taking shots at the original. Reboots also do better when they listen to a still passionate fan base which is what it’s all about, isn’t it? That’s why we do reboots. The fans are why we all get to do what we do," she wrote. "So we wish them well and hope for success.”

While speaking with ET on Wednesday, however, Diaz, Jeffery and Mantock insisted there wasn't any bad blood between the Charmed of past and present. In fact, they praised McGowan for her support.

"Rose, she sort of [said], 'Fly girls, fly.' And I thought that was so kind of her," Mantock shared.

"I think there will always be those people [who are skeptical of the reboot]," Jeffery added. "It's just like, tuning out what you don't want to hear, and paying attention to what you do want to hear."

"I feel like there's a lot of negativity, but there's also a lot of positivity as well, and I think I want to focus on that," Diaz said. "Because if not, what's the point of doing what we do? You gotta focus on the positive."

Diaz, Jeffery and Mantock definitely already act like sisters. The actresses will play a new set of siblings, Mel, Maggie and Macy, respectively, who discover their powers after their mother dies.

"We went and ate together, we broke bread," Mantock said of how they formed their sisterly bond. "I think we were all really excited, a little bit nervous, and just sort of open to it, and open to each other, and immediately thought, if we support each other and just be there, we'll have fun. And we did."

Charmed premieres Oct. 14 on The CW. See more in the video below.

