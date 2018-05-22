Holly Marie Combs Calls Out 'Charmed' Reboot for 'Taking Shots' at Original Series

Holly Marie Combs has a few thoughts on the upcomingCharmed reboot.

Like her former Charmed co-stars, the 44-year-old actress hasn't held back her disapproval of the CW reboot, and now she's speaking up again to clarify her comments that were seemingly misrepresented in a recent article.

“Let me say first that I appreciate the jobs and opportunities the Charmed reboot has created,” Combs wrote in a screenshot she posted to Twitter on Tuesday. “But I will never understand what is fierce, funny, or feminist in creating a show that basically says the original actresses are too old to do a job they did 12 years ago. I hope the new show is far better than the marketing so the true legacy does remain.”

“Reboots fair better when they honor the original as opposed to taking shots at the original. Reboots also do better when they listen to a still passionate fan base which is what it’s all about, isn’t it? That’s why we do reboots. The fans are why we all get to do what we do," she added. "So we wish them well and hope for success.”

Combs starred alongside Shannen Doherty and Alyssa Milano as three sisters juggling their normal lives with their magical duties in the original Charmed, which premiered in 1998. Doherty's character was killed off in the season three finale, and replaced by Combs and Milano's long-lost half-sister, played by Rose McGowan, until the show's end in 2006.

The CW recently picked up the "fierce, funny feminist" (as they described it) reboot for the fall season, starring Sarah Jeffery, Melonie Diaz and Madeleine Mantock as a younger set of witches in a college town.

Doherty weighed in on the CW's description in January, calling it "offensive." "Perhaps with the backlash they will be more thoughtful in the future," she tweeted, adding, "I love Charmed. I also want it to be respected. I’m simply choosing to be constructive about it because negativity has no place in my life."

