Comic-Con 2018, Day 2: New Trailers, Exclusive Scoop and More! - Live Updates

We've made it to day two! San Diego Comic-Con 2018 kicked off yesterday and ET's is bringing you inside the biggest pop culture event of the year. Check in here for a live updates of everything you need to know, from exciting announcements fresh out of Hall H to exclusive live interviews with your favorite stars in our very own studio (you can also watch live on YouTube!).

Following a fun-filled Thursday, which brought us a brand new Doctor Who trailer and hilarious Predator high jinks courtesy of Olivia Munn, Sterling K. Brown and Keegan-Michael Key, Friday's schedule is jam-packed.

Events include panels for shows like The Big Bang Theory, Vikings,The Walking Deadand Star Trek: Discovery, as well as movies like Transformers spinoff Bumblebee, and Venom -- so expect some new trailers, teases and big surprises.

As for the casts that will be stopping by ET's gorgeous San Diego studio, don't miss the casts of Star: Trek Discover, Bumblebee, Salvation, The Last Sharknado: It's About Time, The Passage, Halloween and Castle Rock. Don't forget to check back here for all those exciting sit-downs and much more from Comic-Con day two!

