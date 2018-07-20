'Vikings' Debuts Action-Packed Season 5B Trailer at Comic-Con: Watch Ivar and Bjorn Head Into 'Darkness'!

Things are about to get a whole lot darker on Vikings.

The History hit debuted the first trailer for season 5B to nearly 5,000 fans at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday, and let's just say, it's worth the wait.

Six months after we last saw Ivar (Alex Høgh Andersen) battle it out with Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick) in January's midseason finale, it's clear he's still hungry for blood.

The trailer shows Lagertha, Bjorn (Alexander Ludwig), and Ubbe (Jordan Patrick Smith) fleeing Kattegat in their defeat, heading to England with Bishop Heahmund (Jonathan Rhys Meyers) to seek refuge from King Alfred (Ferdia Walsh-Peelo) -- though being back in England may lead Heahmund's allegiances away from the Vikings.

Back in Kattegat, meanwhile, tensions appear to rise between Ivar and the only brother he has left on his side, Hvitserk (Marco Ilsø). Bjorn isn't happy with running, and looks to take advantage of the growing wedge between his brothers to take the throne in Scandinavia.

The sons of Ragnar go head to head in a fight the Seer warns will take them even darker, but they're not the only ones hitting a rough patch. Towards the end of the trailer, we see Floki (Gustaf Skarsgård) coming to terms with the possible failure of his journey to Iceland, as he cries out, "The Gods are not here!"

And because it wouldn't be Vikings without a good surprise, we're also treated to a little glimpse of Rollo's (Clive Standen) return. "May I ask, why are you here now, in person?" King Harald (Peter Franzén) asks.

"Because I missed the old place," Rollo perfectly replies.

Watch the epic, action-packed trailer in the video player above.

In an interview with ET following the midseason finale, Vikings creator Michael Hirst teased that the war between the brothers was just beginning -- and that Rollo has some unfinished business to attend to.

"Like any other fan, I was thrilled to see Rollo sailing into the show, but he's come back to deal with things which were never dealt with in the past. And we're going back to season one here, where there were huge questions about his relationship, and Ragnar's relationship with Lagertha, and what had actually happened between them all -- and frankly, whose son Bjorn was," he shared. "So Rollo is sailing back to deal with things that have been on his mind for a long time, and it's pretty powerful stuff, I must say."

Vikings returns Wednesday, Nov. 28 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on History. See more on the series in the video below.

