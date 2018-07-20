‘The Flash’ Season 5: First Look at Barry's Ring, Nora's Secrets & Chris Klein as Big Bad Cicada! (Exclusive)

The Flash season five is speeding towards us — and only ET is bringing you the exclusive first look!

The brand-new trailer, which debuted at The Flash's Comic-Con panel on Saturday, picks up immediately after the season four finale cliffhanger with the introduction of Nora Allen, Barry and Iris's future daughter who has used her speedster powers to travel back in time.

Now Team Flash is trying to process what to do with Nora — also known as XS, the nickname Barry gave his daughter when she was a kid — and her ominous warning that she's made a "big, big mistake."

"Nora shouldn't be here," a very worried Barry explains to Iris in the video above. "She could Marty McFly herself right out of existence. She needs to be with her parents 30 years from now. Not us now."

The sneak peek video also gifted fans with the highly anticipated introduction of Barry Allen's iconic Flash costume ring (It’s a "fan favorite" according to Nora!), as well a cryptic tease of The Flash's next big bad.

It was then announced on the panel that actor Chris Klein will take on the role of season five’s ultra-dark villain Cicada, a cult leader obsessed with the Flash.

"We couldn’t be more thrilled to have Chris on The Flash this season as Cicada," executive producer and showrunner Todd Helbing told ET exclusively ahead of the panel. "We can’t wait to show our audience him in full form, and how this year’s big bad will be unlike any that’s come before him.”

In the DC Comics, Cicada, whose real name is David Hersch, was struck by lightning and gains the ability to absorb the life-force of others. The Cicada cult and its followers were dedicated to the murder of every one that the Flash has ever saved, using lightning bolt shaped daggers — just like the one we see in the at the end of the season five trailer!

The Flash’s fifth season premieres Tuesday, Oct. 9 on The CW.

Ready for even more scoop about season five of The Flash? Press play on the video below to watch our full interview with the the Flash cast from Comic-Con today!

