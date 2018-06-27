'The Flash' Cast Can't Stop Screwing Up in Hilarious Season 4 Bloopers -- Watch! (Exclusive)

The Flash cast knows how to keep things light on set!

ET exclusively premieres the first look at the season four gag reel from the upcoming DVD/Blu-ray set, and it's abundantly clear how much fun the gang have together, even when they're messing up their lines or clowning around in between takes.

The minute-long sneak peek opens with stars Grant Gustin, Carlos Valdes, Danielle Panabaker and Candice Patton showing off their dance moves at various points, but the fun begins when Gustin -- in the middle of a scene with Team Flash in HQ -- starts fumbling his dialogue and can't seem to remember whom he's supposed to be speaking to first. Oops!

In another funny outtake, Tom Cavanagh pokes fun at Patton's inability to pronounce the word "abduction," causing everyone to laugh at the miscue. Other hilarious moments include Patton and Cavanagh losing it after messing up an exchange, a mini dance break between Gustin and Patton, and a rather interesting vocal warm-up. Watch ET's exclusive Flash bloopers above.

The full blooper reel will be available on Digital via Season Pass on Monday, July 2, and will also be featured on The Flash Blu-ray/DVD season four sets, which will hit shelves Tuesday, Aug. 28.

The Flash returns Tuesday, Oct. 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

