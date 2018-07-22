'Riverdale' Season 3: You'll Never Guess Who's About to Make Archie's Life Hell

Archie Andrews has a lot of explaining to do.

Riverdale is adding a major new character in the third season of The CW drama, who will play a crucial role in determining the Archie's (K.J. Apa) fate. Penelope Ann Miller (The Artist) will play the Riverdale District Attorney Ms. Wright, it was revealed Sunday during the show's Comic-Con panel in Hall H.

At the end of season two, Archie was framed by Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos) for the murder of a Shadow Lake resident named Cassidy. The savvy, eloquent Ms. Wright is the prosecuting attorney in charge of handling Archie’s case. With a conviction in mind, she will weave together disparate moments of Archie’s young life to portray him as a dangerous, violent sociopath who is capable of committing a heinous crime.

“Season three, first episode starts off Archie’s on trial for the murder of Cassidy. We’ll see if he’s going to go away or if he’s not going to go away," Apa teased at the panel, which was moderated by Kelly Ripa (Consuelos' real-life wife).

Courtesy of Warner Bros. TV

When asked about how Veronica's boyfriend possibly going away for good, Camila Mendes admitted it's going to be tough for Varchie to stay together in season three, which picks up three months after the events of the finale. “Definitely the kind of distance and separation, if he goes away, is going to be tough," Mendes said. "It’ll shake things up.”

The Comic-Con panel also included Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse, Luke Perry, Mädchen Amick, Marisol Nichols, Madelaine Petsch, Ashleigh Murray, Casey Cott, Consuelos and Skeet Ulrich.

On Saturday, the stars of Riverdale dropped by ET's Comic-Con suite where they dished on the upcoming third season. Watch Parts 1 and 2 of our exclusive interviews below.

Riverdale returns Wednesday, Oct. 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

