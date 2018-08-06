Will Riverdale's third seasonfeature a return to the Archie-Betty-Veronica love triangle of the comic canon? The answer is maybe, according to the show's creator and executive producer, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa.

"That's a really good question," Aguirre-Sacasa told reporters after the Riverdale session at the Television Critics Association press tour on Monday when asked if the show would ever revisit the classic love triangle now that Archie and Betty are paired off with Veronica and Jughead respectively. "I don't think that love triangle is ever completely settled. It's a long journey -- these kids are still in high school. ... We hope this is a long journey on the show."

The EP also admitted he's "not sure" he's ready to deal with fan backlash that might come from breaking up beloved couples. But he added the story will dictate the future of each romantic relationship.

"On some level, I can say that we never, in the writers' room, say, 'OK, today we're going to break up so and so,'" he assured. "We follow the story and the story tells us a little bit. And we kind of follow that. But right now, I think they're pretty [solid] -- especially Bughead. Bughead is pretty solid."

Riverdale's TCA session also included a coy tease at a spinoff series that Aguirre-Sacasa said will be "very different from Riverdale." Additionally, ET's Leanne Aguilera sat down with series stars Skeet Ulrich and Madchen Amick, who dished on the real-life romance between their TV kids: Lili Reinhart, who plays Betty, and Cole Sprouse, who plays Jughead.

"It's great. I mean, they didn't talk about [their relationship] the entire time, until just recently," Amick said. "So it's nice that they're able to now, like, be public with it, so it's not so under wraps."

"But at the same time, they're in complete control of what they want to share and how they want to share it," she added. "Behind the scenes, they're so sweet with each other and they're both just exceptional people."

