Riverdale babes in love!

Fans of the CW series can't seem to get enough of Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart's real-life romance, and on Monday, the actor put them in a frenzy when he shared a rare, PDA-filled pic of him and his girlfriend to Instagram.

In the pic, Sprouse and Reinhart -- who play lovebirds Jughead Jones and Betty Cooper, aka "Bughead," in the series -- adorably laugh as they lean in for a kiss.

"It’s pretty, pretty late," he captioned it.

Fans were quick to comment on the post, writing things like, "UGGHH I LOVE THEM SO MUCH!!!!" "IM DYING SLOWLY😍😍😫😫" and "Oh my heart 😍❤️."

Last month, ET caught up with Skeet Ulrich and Mädchen Amick, who play Sprouse and Reinhart's onscreen parents, FP Jones and Alice Cooper, at the Television Critics Association press tour in Beverly Hills, California. During our interview, they couldn't help themselves from gushing over the adorable connection their co-stars have formed offscreen.

"It's great. I mean, they didn't talk about [their relationship] the entire time, until just recently," Amick shared. "So, it's nice that they're able to now, like, be public with it, so it's not so under wraps."

"But at the same time, they're in complete control of what they want to share and how they want to share it," she added. "Behind the scenes, they're so sweet with each other and they're both just exceptional people."

Hear more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Riverdale' Stars Gush Over Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse's Real-Life Romance (Exclusive)

'Riverdale' Star Lili Reinhart Wishes Her 'Love' Cole Sprouse a Happy Birthday

'Riverdale' Stars Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart Tease 'Happiness' for Bughead in Season 3 (Exclusive)

Related Gallery