Happy birthday, Cole Sprouse!

The actor turned 26 on Saturday, and hisRiverdale co-star and real-life girlfriend, Lili Reinhart, couldn't help but celebrate with a touching -- and rare -- message about their relationship.

"It seems as if the world would still be a stranger to me, if not for you. I’m so thankful that our paths intertwined to form this beautiful adventure," Reinhart wrote alongside a candid photo of Sprouse, in a post we'd more likely expect from Betty Cooper. "Happy birthday, my love."

"F**K this is cute," Madelaine Petsch chimed in, while Sprouse's Riverdale dad, Skeet Ulrich, adorably commented with two heart emojis.

Reinhart and Sprouse -- whose characters, Betty Cooper and Jughead Jones, are dating on Riverdale -- have been rumored to be dating in real life since last year, though they've remained tight lipped on the subject to the press.

After giving a series of "no comments" to reporters about their relationship for months, Sprouse and Reinhart seemed to confirm their romance as they walked the red carpet together at the 2018 Met Gala in May. But in a July interview with Harpers Bazaar, Reinhart declared questions about Sprouse off limits.

“I’m not OK talking about my relationship,” she said. “I’m not going to tell you my love story. That’s just not appropriate right now.”

The young couple has no problem discussing their characters' on-screen romance, however. While speaking with ET at Comic-Con last month, the two teased "consistency" and "happiness" for Bughead in Riverdale season three.

"Actually, it's looking like it's going to be pretty good for Bughead this season so far," Sprouse revealed of what fans can expect. "[It's] pretty constant, pretty nice."

"We're two episodes in, so we don’t know how things are going to pan out," Reinhart teased.

"They haven't broken up yet," Sprouse added.

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Riverdale' Stars Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart Tease 'Happiness' for Bughead in Season 3 (Exclusive)

‘Riverdale’ Star Lili Reinhart Explains Why She Keeps Her Relationship With Cole Sprouse Private

Lili Reinhart Admits Body Shamers 'Took a Hit' to Her Self-Esteem (Exclusive)

Related Gallery