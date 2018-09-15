Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, right?

Cole Sprouse made headlines on Thursday for celebrating girlfriend Lili Reinhart's birthday with a stunning topless photo of her. Just one day later, their Riverdale co-stars, Casey Cott and KJ Apa, couldn't help but poke a little fun at the sexy pic.

Apa posed just like Reinhart in a snap taken by Cott, with his arm wrapped around his chest while he sultrily stares into a mirror. "Both the birthday and my gift. My little muse, have a good day my love," Cott hilariously wrote alongside the shot on Instagram, almost exactly matching Sprouse's caption.

Apa replied with a simple red heart emoji -- just like Reinhart did on Sprouse's post. "Just wish I would have thought of this first," Mark Consuelos cracked in the comments.

While Apa, Cott and Conseulos had fun ribbing Sprouse and Reinhart for their real-life romance, the couple's on-screen parents are a little more supportive.

"It's nice that they're able to now, like, be public with it, so it's not so under wraps," Madchen Amick, who plays Reinhart's onscreen mom, Alice Cooper, told ET last month. "But at the same time, they're in complete control of what they want to share and how they want to share it."

"Behind the scenes, they're so sweet with each other and they're both just exceptional people," she gushed.

