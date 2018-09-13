If the third season of Riverdale could be summed up in three words it would be "freaky, tense and juicy!"

At least that's what Vanessa Morgan told ET's Katie Krause at the Assassination Nation premiere at the ArcLight in Hollywood on Wednesday night.

"The storyline is really interesting, it's a completely different mystery than season two," Morgan, who plays Toni Topaz on the CW series, shared. "It's very dark, but I like it. It's my vibe."

Spilling more season three secrets, Morgan teased that the onscreen romances are also going to be heating up. In episode five, Madelaine Petsch's Cheryl Blossom and Morgan's Toni, known as "Choni," will have a very steamy interaction.

"We're going hot and heavy," Morgan revealed. "We had a kissing scene last episode that was great. Yeah, we're getting steamy!"

Steve Granitz/WireImage

As for how Cheryl will be fitting in as an honorary serpent, Morgan says she is a complete "badass."

"She's a badass as a serpent. She's been taking over and she's just been like, 'I'm comfortable here,'" Morgan detailed. "She just, kind of, made it 'HBIC' [head b***h in charge], except for with the serpents, you know? She's fitting in."

As KJ Apa previously told ET in July, the new episodes pick up right after Archie gets arrested. Morgan also confirmed that his problems don't "get resolved right away."

"But I think it definitely brings all the kids together and they try to come up with a solution," she added.

Something else to look forward to in season three is the addition of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' son, Michael, joining the cast. The 21-year-old will be portraying the younger version of his father's character, Hiram Lodge.

ET chatted with Apa earlier this month, where he opened up about the Consuelos family taking over the Riverdale set.

Watch what he shared in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart Melt 'Riverdale' Fans' Hearts With Rare PDA Pic

'Riverdale' Star KJ Apa Reacts to Michael Consuelos Joining Show -- and If Kelly Ripa Will Too (Exclusive)

'Riverdale' Season 3 Teaser Promises Varchie and Bughead Makeouts, a New Serpent Tattoo and a Cry for Help

Related Gallery